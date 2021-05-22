Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)
Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Coty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.