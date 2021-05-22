newsbreak-logo
Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Graypoint LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Doliver Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.0% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,199 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.
Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 435 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “
Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Stock Position Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $38,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.