Father's Day Gift Ideas from Ridge

It’s not lost on us that this website once published a Father’s Day gift guide that suggested you buy your dear old dad an estate in South Carolina. But price (and square footage) aren’t always indicative of luxury, and as often as not, all of us—dads included—find the most pleasurable moments of the day come from the little things. Luckily, if you want to give your dad one of these moments, you don’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of Father’s Day gifts you can find for $100 or less that’ll make his mornings smoother and his evenings a little more relaxing. From a thoughtful place to put his glasses and a well-designed shot glass to a silk sleeping mask that’ll help him get all the rest he needs, read on for our favorite Father’s Day gifts that barely break a Benjamin.