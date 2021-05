Alfred Hitchcock famously made cameos in nearly all of his films. As far as trailers for those films went, though, he often made much more than a cameo – he was the star. “Hitch” led audiences on a tour through the Bates home and motel for the famous trailer for his 1960 chiller Psycho and, in a trailer for The Birds, jovially lectured us on the ways humans have helped our winged friends over the years – making hats of them, putting them in gilded cages… even making meals of them. (It was never going to end well.)