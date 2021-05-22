Hampshire’s hopes of victory ended by poor weather against Leicestershire

Kyle Abbott's efforts were in vain for Hampshire (Mark Kerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Hampshire’s push for a win on the final day of their LV= Insurance County Championship match against Leicestershire at the Ageas Bowl was encumbered by rain and the visitors declining the offer of chasing down 150 in 22 overs.

A wet outfield led to a three-hour delay at the outset and although Kyle Abbott’s six for 47 and Mohammad Abbas’ three-for reduced Leicestershire to 54 for nine, a stubborn last-wicket partnership frustrated Hampshire.

Ed Barnes and Alex Evans held on for exactly 12 overs before the latter edged behind to leave Leicestershire 84 all out in response to 233. Hampshire then forfeited their second innings to set up the prospect of an exciting finish.

But Leicestershire would not rise to the bait in the final session of a rain-affected encounter and while Abbott pinned Sam Evans in front, Hassan Azad batted out 55 balls, making a defiant three not out.

Marcus Harris contributed seven from 24 balls before the players shook hands on a draw after Leicestershire had cautiously advanced to 26 for one in 17 overs.

An unbroken 135-run opening partnership between England’s Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman tilted the balance in Surrey’s favour on the penultimate day of their fixture against London rivals Middlesex at The Oval.

After the visitors had added five more runs to their overnight 185 for eight, Kemar Roach and Jordan Clark took four wickets each as Middlesex were all out for 160, with John Simpson’s 68 helping them recover from 60 for five.

Surrey’s openers then extended their lead to 165 at stumps, with Stoneman strong on the drive in his unbeaten 74 while Burns was fluent through the leg-side in his 61 not out, the seventh time he has passed 50 this season.

Half-centuries from Sir Alastair Cook (57) and Ryan ten Doeschate (56) helped Essex to 217 and a first-innings lead of 51 against Warwickshire, for whom Liam Norwell and Will Rhodes took three wickets apiece at Chelmsford.

Sir Alastair Cook hit a half-century for Essex (PA Wire)

Warwickshire were unable to eat into the deficit in their one over before stumps, with Sam Cook bowling a maiden.

Ben Duckett’s unbeaten 177 lifted Nottinghamshire to 400 for five declared in their rain-hit match against Worcestershire, who stuttered to 53 for six in reply at Trent Bridge following Luke Fletcher’s five-wicket haul.

Fletcher ended a satisfying day with figures of five for 20, which included the wickets of Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira and Riki Wessels in the first five balls of his fourth over.

Chris Rushworth passed 1,000 wickets in all forms of cricket with six for 49 as Derbyshire were all out for 258 before Durham closed on 20 for two at Derby, with Ben Aitchison making a double breakthrough before the close.

Tom Abell’s 132 not out, plus a handy 57 from Lewis Gregory, ushered Somerset to 300 for eight declared against Gloucestershire, who closed on 16 for two at Bristol, with Craig Overton and Josh Davey taking a wicket apiece.

Only 11.2 overs were played at Wantage Road on Saturday due to the inclement weather, with Lancashire moving from 59 without loss to 75 for one.

Just 6.2 overs of play was possible at Canterbury because of a waterlogged outfield and then bad light as Glamorgan progressed to 64 for three in response to Kent’s 307.