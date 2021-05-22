Subtropical Storm Ana Is First Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane Season
Hurricane season in the Atlantic is off to an early start for the seventh consecutive year with subtropical storm Ana forming near Bermuda Saturday. The National Hurricane Center began advisories Saturday morning as Ana began moving west. The storm is expected to move in a slow and erratic manner through Saturday night, bringing rain and gusty winds before gradually weakening over the coming days, the NHC reported.news.wjct.org