UK Softball Gets Blasted by Notre Dame; Now One Loss Away from Elimination

By Alex Weber
kentuckysportsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky Softball team got destroyed by Notre Dame in the second game of the regional and now will have to win three straight to move on. Despite a lopsided loss, Kentucky got off the blocks quick vs. the Fighting Irish. In the bottom of the first, Kayla Kowalik and Tatum Spangler both singled to give the ‘Cats two runners on with no outs. The next batter struck out, then Erin Coffel successfully squeezed Kowalik home and managed to get to first safely.

