UK Softball Gets Blasted by Notre Dame; Now One Loss Away from Elimination

It’s been a rocky road for Cloud9 at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational, and it looks as though that road is finally coming to an end. With their loss to DWG KIA today, Cloud9 have edged closer to elimination from the first international tournament of the year. The acquiring of Perkz in the offseason gave the North American League of Legends team the dominance they needed to breeze through the LCS Spring Split. But it’s looking more like even one of the best Western mid laners won’t be enough to reverse the curse that is North America’s international performance.