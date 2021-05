Now, that’s more like Lucky! Nicole Kidman was spotted with red hair while filming the new Lucille Ball biopic, and she looked just like the comedy icon. With each new update from Being The Ricardos, the Aaron Sorkin-helmed biopic comes new glimpses of Nicole Kidman channeling the Hollywood legend Lucille Ball. The latest look of Nicole, 53, as the I Love Lucy star came on Tuesday (Apr. 27), when she and co-star Javier Bardem were spotted on set. Nicole was in full costume, with red hair in tight curls to mimic the comedy icon. In the Long Beach, California sun, the red really shone through, making Nicole look more like Lucile than ever before. As for Javier, 52, he was dressed in a white tuxedo jacket, and black cummerbund, reminiscent of Desi Arnez’s outfit as Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy.