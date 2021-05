Another 12 Minnesotans died from COVID-19 and 1,453 more people have tested positive for the disease, according to Friday's report from the Minnesota Department of Health. A Sherburne County resident in their late 70s was among the newly reported deaths. The youngest of the 12 victims was a Hennepin County resident in their early 30s, the oldest was an Isanti County resident in their late 90s. Two victims, including a Wright County resident, were in their 50s and half were younger than 70.