Tornado Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 13:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 127 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Gary, or 17 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Fort Morgan, Brush and Gary. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN