newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, CO

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 127 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Gary, or 17 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Fort Morgan, Brush and Gary. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Morgan County, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Denver Weather#13 28 00#Weather Spotters#Hail#Mdt#Tree Damage#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Flying Debris#Roofs#Vehicles#Shelter#Denver Colorado#Mobile Homes#Avoid Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Morgan; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MORGAN AND WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 947 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Woodrow, or 17 miles southeast of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Woodrow. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY At 917 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Adena School, or 10 miles southwest of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Twelve-Mile Corner, Adena School and Adena. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH