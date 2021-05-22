The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

The “highly transmissible” variant that first emerged in India is set to become the dominant strain in the UK within days, experts have warned, after a 75 per cent increase was seen in the infections caused by it in just five days.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strain is already “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn and as many as 2,323 confirmed cases of B.1.617.2 has been found across the UK.Variant B.1.617.2, which was classified as a “variant of concern” in the UK, is leading to runaway outbreaks similar to the Kent B.1.1.7 variant that intensified the...