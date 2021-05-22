newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

By Associated Press
Posted by 
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES — Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. Variants discovered in Brazil and South Africa also were detected.

www.mercurynews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pakistan#Uk#Uk#November#July#White House#Ap#Cdc#Americans#Dutch#Education#World Health Organization#Lsu Health Shreveport#Johnson Johnson#Oregon Lottery#Robert Koch Institute#Navy#European Union#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Curfews
Country
India
Country
Hungary
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Worldkfgo.com

Indian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

LONDON (Reuters) – The B.1.617.2 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called “Kent” variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain’s top medic said on Friday. “This is more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
Public Healthdallassun.com

B.1.617.2 variant likely to dominate UK: Medic

London [UK], May 15 (ANI): The B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is likely to take over and dominate in the United Kingdom, said England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty on Friday. Speaking at a press conference at 10 Downing Street, Whitty said: "The thing which has changed,...
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

Covid Variant From India Could Become Dominant in the UK ‘in a Matter of Days,' Posing Unknown Dangers

LONDON — The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. in a matter of days, scientists have warned. The U.K. is detecting a rapid spread of the Covid variant "B.1.617" that first emerged in India last October and is seen as responsible for a wave of infections that has engulfed the south Asian nation in recent months.
Public Healthtrtworld.com

India's coronavirus variant expected to dominate UK – latest updates

Britain's health minister has said a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in the UK. Health officials are conducting door-to-door testing in several areas of the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which the government has warned could disrupt the UK’s reopening plans.
WorldNews4Jax.com

The Latest: UK says vaccines effective for Indian variant

LONDON - British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks...
WorldKING-5

UK officials: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID variant first seen in India

LONDON, UK — British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent...
Public Healthtrtworld.com

Germany declares UK a virus variant region – latest updates

Germany's public health institute has declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain. "We want to play...
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus. That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant. Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant...
Worldwtmj.com

US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India variant to be dominant UK strain ‘within days,’ scientists warn

The “highly transmissible” variant that first emerged in India is set to become the dominant strain in the UK within days, experts have warned, after a 75 per cent increase was seen in the infections caused by it in just five days.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strain is already “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn and as many as 2,323 confirmed cases of B.1.617.2 has been found across the UK.Variant B.1.617.2, which was classified as a “variant of concern” in the UK, is leading to runaway outbreaks similar to the Kent B.1.1.7 variant that intensified the...
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

COVID Variants Now Dominate New Hawai‘i Infections

Mutated coronavirus strains are now the most prevalent of any in Hawai‘i. A report by the state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) on Wednesday, May 26, shows COVID-19 variants of concern account for a greater percentage of total cases in Hawai‘i than ever before, and that percentage continues to increase.
Public Healthhpr2.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia’s Coronavirus Surge

Hawaii health officials are working to increase the number of residents who are vaccinated. But in some parts of Southeast Asia, the focus is still on reducing the number of coronavirus infections. New COVID-19 infections are spiking in several countries in Southeast Asia. The numbers remain relatively low compared to...
WorldPosted by
MercuryNews

US warns Americans not to travel to Japan as Olympics near

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed in 2020 during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, are facing increasing hurdles in putting on a 2021 show. The latest troubling sign for the Summer Games came Monday when the State Department advised US citizens against traveling to Japan because of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.
Los Angeles County, CAcalifornianewstimes.com

LA County Officials Report 265 New Cases of COVID-19 and More Cases of UK Variant – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Saturday, and authorities reported more cases of the British subspecies B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department last week, 53% were British variants and no California variants. The lab also detected six Brazilian (P.1) variants and one South African variant (B.1.351) last week.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

850 COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Linked To Eid Festival

Malaysia reached another daily high of 8,290 infections on Friday, with 850 of those cases confirmed to be linked to Eid festival clusters, the Associated Press reported. Senior Minister Ismail Sabri said many Muslims ignored the COVID-19 safety rules that prevented them from seeing each other during the Eid festival, the Associated Press reported.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Variants of concern now the majority of COVID-19 cases in state, with UK variant now dominant in Hawaii

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii are now variants of concern, according to a report released today by the state Department of Health’s Laboratories Division. “Variants of concern now make up more than 90% of the genomes sequenced by our lab,” said Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond in a news release. “We detected our first variants in January and in just four months they have replaced the original COVID-19 lineages as the COVID we find most often.”
Indiana StateWTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Variant threatens reopening plans in UK

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.