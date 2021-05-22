newsbreak-logo
Portland, OR

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

By Jackson Hogan/Oregon Capital Bureau
Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things. Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring.

pamplinmedia.com
