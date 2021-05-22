newsbreak-logo
Alaska State

The last terrible idea of the 2021 Alaska legislative session

By Anchorage Daily News editorial board
Anchorage Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took 121 days, but the Alaska Senate found a way to make the dysfunction of this year’s Legislature even worse. In the waning hours of the regular session, senators voted on dozens of floor amendments totaling billions of dollars in changes from the last iteration of the state budget that Alaskans were able to weigh in on. The wholesale revision and horse-trading on the floor was itself a mockery of a process that residents should be able to witness and comment on, but the worst idea of the evening came last: An unlawful overdraw of the state’s last savings account, hobbling the state’s fiscal future to pay a fatter Permanent Fund dividend check.

