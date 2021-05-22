Tips for Dealing with Teenagers with Borderline Personality Disorder

Although patients with a diagnosis of BPD and loved ones struggle with many frustrations, we can recognize their admirable, attractive qualities. The month of May has been designated Mental Health Month with a primary theme of “Tools 2 Thrive.” May is also Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month, emphasizing facts about BPD. This month is a time for greater awareness of and sensitivity to mental illness in general and to borderline personality disorder in particular. The label of borderline personality can be a distressing one for patients who have been branded with the diagnosis and for those around them. Some mental health professionals cower from the demands of treatment, perceiving such patients as the most difficult to engage or impossible to treat. Those who suffer from the disorder contend with fears of abandonment, volatile relationships, mood changes, anger outbursts, impulsivity, unstable sense of identity. The stigma attached to this specific diagnosis is one of the most damaging of all mental illnesses. However, it is helpful to recognize the gifted talents that often accompany the borderline syndrome.