Virgin Galactic rocket ship ascends from New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere.

High above the desert in a cloudless sky, the VSS Unity ignited its rocket to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. A live feed by NASASpaceFlight.com showed the ship accelerating upward and confirmed a landing later via radar.

Virgin Galactic announced that its VSS Unity shuttle accelerated to three times the speed of sound and reached an altitude of just over 55 miles (89 kilometers) above sea level before making its gliding return through the atmosphere.

British billionaire and Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson said the flight and landing bring the roughly 15-year-old venture tantalizingly close to commercial flights for tourists. Virgin Galactic says those flights could begin next year.

“Today was just an incredible step in the right direction,” Branson told The Associated Press shortly after the flight landings. "It tested a lot of new systems that the teams have been building and they all worked.”

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said at least two more undated test flights lie ahead — the next with four mission specialist passengers in the cabin. Pending trials also include a flight that will take Branson to the edge of space.

“The flight today was elegant, beautiful," Colglazier said. “We’re going to analyze all the data that we gather on these flights. But watching from the ground and speaking with our pilots, it was magnificent. So now it’s time for us to do this again.”

Virgin Galactic said the flight provided an assessment of upgrades to a horizontal stabilizer, other flight controls and a suite of cabin cameras designed to provide live images of the flight to people on the ground. The shuttle also carried a scientific payload in cooperation with NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program.

Preparations for the latest flight included a maintenance review of the special carrier plane that flies the six-passenger spacecraft to a high altitude, where it is released so it can fire its rocket motor and make the final push to space.

The first powered test of the rocket ship in New Mexico from Spaceport America was delayed repeatedly before Saturday's launch. In December 2020, computer trouble caused by electromagnetic interference prevented the spaceship’s rocket from firing properly. Instead of soaring toward space, the ship and its two pilots were forced to make an immediate landing.

While Virgin Galactic’s stock price ticked up this week with the announcement of the latest test being scheduled for Saturday, it wasn’t enough to overcome the losses seen since a peak in February. Some analysts have cautioned that it could be a while before the company sees profits as the exact start of commercial operations is still up in the air.

Virgin Galactic is one of a few companies looking to cash in on customers with an interest in space.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch a billionaire and his sweepstakes winners in September. That is expected to be followed in January 2022 by a flight by three businessmen to the International Space Station.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched a new capsule in January as part of testing as it aims to get its program for tourists, scientists and professional astronauts off the ground. It’s planning for liftoff of its first crewed flight on July 20, the date of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Virgin Galactic has reached space twice before. The first time was from California in December 2018.

The flights are designed to reach an altitude of at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) as the rocket motor is turned off and the crew prepares to reenter the atmosphere and glide to a landing.

As part of the return trip, a feathering system slows and stabilizes the craft as it re-enters the atmosphere.

New Mexico taxpayers have invested over $200 million in the Spaceport America hangar and launch facility, near Truth or Consequences, after Branson and then-Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, pitched the plan for the facility, with Virgin Galactic as the anchor tenant.

Richardson watched Saturday's flight from the ground below and later thanked the residents of local counties who committed early on to a sales tax increase to support the venture.

“It’s finally a great day after all of us taking a lot of heat — mainly me — over a period of time,” Richardson said. “But it’s happened. It’s successful.”

Aerospace & DefenseDiscovery

It’s the Edge of Space for Virgin Galactic

On May 22, Virgin Galactic’s first human spaceflight successfully launched into space from Spaceport America, New Mexico. Mothership, VMS Eve, the carrier and launch platform for the VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo spacecraft, carried VSS Unity to 44,000 feet in the air and then released it as the spaceship began a rocket powered flight to the edge of space.
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Virgin Galactic Rockets Higher on 'Major Milestone' Space Flight

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares soared on Monday after the company successfully completed its first space flight in more than two years, taking it a step closer to offering regular commercial trips into outer space. Virgin Galactic shares surged after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Video of SpaceShipTwo Flight from New Mexico

Video Caption: Virgin Galactic conducted a supersonic test flight today of VSS Unity, a rocket-powered piloted Spaceship that will carry commercial passengers and scientific payloads to space. Following an initial and a subsequent supersonic test flight earlier this year, this marks the third powered flight and a key step forward...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

Virgin Galactic: Extraordinary launch video previews the space tourism age

Liftoff! Virgin Galactic has taken perhaps its most important step yet toward making the dream of selling suborbital flights to space tourists a reality. On May 22 at 10:34 a.m. Eastern, the firm’s VMS Eve aircraft took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico carrying the VSS Unity spaceship. Then at 11:26 a.m. Eastern time, the aircraft released the spaceship, which fired its engines for around 60 seconds.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Give Up on Virgin Galactic Stock?

Going to space is something many of us have dreamed of since we were kids. And many of us dreamers got excited when, in October 2019, Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) was added to the New York Stock Exchange via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as the first public pure-play space tourism stock. The company is targeting ultra-high-net-worth clients for the time being -- with reservations going for $250,000 a pop -- but with a little imagination, it's easy to envision a world, maybe even within our lifetimes, where the average person can punch their ticket to the stars.
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

Virgin Galactic Completes Historic Third Successful Spaceflight with Rocket-powered Plane

1 reply beneath your current threshold. First of all, it isn't even clear if this ship goes past the Karman line. There are multiple definitions, and the ship only goes past by some definitions, and not even the most common ones https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K%C3%A1rm%C3%A1n_line [wikipedia.org]. So it isn't even clear if one should say that Sturckow has reached space each time.
Aerospace & DefensePantagraph

Branson: Virgin Galactic spaceflight 'worked like a dream'

Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane, carrying two pilots, soared into the upper atmosphere on its third mission to reach space. The success cues up Virgin Galactic to begin launching paying customers within the next year as the company works to finish its testing campaign at its new headquarters in New Mexico.
IndustryEngadget

Virgin Galactic completes rocket-powered test flight after months of delays

Virgin Galactic's private spaceflight program is back on track. As promised, the company completed a rocket-powered test flight on May 22nd that saw VSS Unity, its two pilots and NASA experiments reach space. It's the first human spaceflight out of Virgin's New Mexico-based Spaceport America. The flight was originally slated...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Virgin Galactic Advances With Latest Test Mission

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report over the weekend finished its first space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico -- and marked its third successful trip outside the planet Earth. The mission pushed Virgin closer to its goal of becoming a commercial space flight company, and helped it gain valuable...
Aerospace & Defenseshepherdgazette.com

Virgin Galactic check flight profitable

The success cues up Virgin Galactic to begin launching paying customers within the next year as the company works to finish its testing campaign at its new headquarters in New Mexico. Spaceplane VSS Unity reached an altitude of 55.45 miles, according to the company. The US government recognizes the 50-mile...