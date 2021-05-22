Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two – Official Trailer

Paramount Pictures and MGM have decided that now is the time to start marketing the new G.I. Joe movie. Snake Eyes has sort of been lurking in the background since it was first announced, but it does have a very impressive cast. The G.I. Joe movies have been mostly misses so far, so there is a lot of pressure on this one to come out swinging. They have the cast to do it, but now they need the story to back it up. We get the first teaser trailer tomorrow, but here is a poster, images, a motion poster, and a synopsis. The reaction to the images on social media has been all right so far and people mostly seem excited for the fact that Henry Golding is the star and he's a rising star. The rest of the cast looks pretty cool too but a movie like this is going to be judged by its fight scenes so hopefully, this teaser trailer will give us some indication about what those scenes are going to look like.