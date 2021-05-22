Kevin Feige Says Whitewashing ‘Doctor Strange’s Ancient One Was a ‘Wake-Up Call’
If we listed the most controversial aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, way up near the top — and maybe number one — would have to be the casting of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, the wise guru who teaches Benedict Cumberbatch in the ways of magic in Doctor Strange. The Ancient One of Marvel Comics was an old Asian man — which is a stereotype in and of itself. Hoping to avoid it, Marvel decided to reimagine the character as a seemingly ageless woman — a choice that opened the company up to allegations of whitewashing.965kvki.com