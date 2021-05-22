newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige Says Whitewashing ‘Doctor Strange’s Ancient One Was a ‘Wake-Up Call’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If we listed the most controversial aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, way up near the top — and maybe number one — would have to be the casting of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, the wise guru who teaches Benedict Cumberbatch in the ways of magic in Doctor Strange. The Ancient One of Marvel Comics was an old Asian man — which is a stereotype in and of itself. Hoping to avoid it, Marvel decided to reimagine the character as a seemingly ageless woman — a choice that opened the company up to allegations of whitewashing.

965kvki.com
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Captain Marvel#Marvel Comics#Asian#Men S Health#Whitewashing#Avengers#Casting#Magical Beings#Madness#Man#Endgame#Rings#Theaters#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ Reportedly Has Solo Film On the Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with so many characters, Avengers, heroes, and villains that many of us have grown up with. Now that the MCU is expanding into Phase Four, and more characters are having their story expanded upon like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the list continues, there are still a few iconic characters out there that have yet to have their own stand-alone film.
TV Seriesthathashtagshow.com

Kevin Feige Confirms That Doctor Strange Was Supposed To Cameo In WandaVision

WandaVision originally as going to feature a certain magical doctor as a cameo appearance. However, fate, and production, intervened here. Despite the constant subtle teases from the Disney+ series’ cast, Dr. Strange never actually made an appearance in WandaVision. Heck, they had even finalized a deal with Benedict Cumberbatch himself for that appearance. Ultimately though, while the series supposedly leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the good doctor himself was a no-show in the show. According to Kevin Feige, producer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and executive producer for WandaVision, courtesy of Rolling Stone, they actually had a legitimate reason for not including Dr. Strange as a cameo in that show.
Moviesruralradio.com

Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals why Dr. Strange was not in “WandaVision”

The much anticipated appearance of Doctor Strange on Disney+’s first Marvel Studios small-screen hit WandaVision never happened, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige has finally explained why. Feige tells Rolling Stone that Strange — played by Benedict Cumberbatch — was indeed set to show up in the finale, and that the...
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

WandaVision: Reason Behind Absence Of Doctor Stranger In The Show

Actually, Doctor Strange should actually appear in the finale of the Marvel series. MCU boss Kevin Feige has now personally revealed why this did not happen. – Attention: Spoilers for “WandaVision” will follow! – At the time, there was a lot of excitement about the finale of “WandaVision”. That was...
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

Chloe Zhao almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner, Kevin Feige says

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao was originally in the running to direct Black Widow before Marvel offered her Eternals, studio boss Kevin Feige said. Zhao, who made history at the Academy Awards by becoming the first woman of colour to win best director, worked with a star-studded cast on her upcoming superhero film.
Moviesgruntstuff.com

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange Was Originally In ‘WandaVision’

Doctor Strange was going to be the one behind these commercials…. Kevin Feige just lately shared Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was initially going to seem in WandaVision and defined why they scrapped their plans. When WandaVision was introduced, it was acknowledged by Kevin Feige that it will lead as much...
Moviesthedirect.com

Elizabeth Olsen Teases Doctor Strange 2's Connections To WandaVision

The anticipation is high for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, mainly because it will feature the first official meeting between Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Directed by Sam Raimi, the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange will showcase an in-depth look at the MCU's multiverse,...
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About Doctor Strange's Cut Role

As it turns out, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to appear in WandaVision. We all know by now the Sorcerer Supreme is nowhere to be found in the show, but Kevin Feige himself has confirmed the original plan was to introduce him towards the end of the series. According to the Marvel Studios boss, it was meant for the bizarre period-specific commercials to be crafted by Strange in a bid to get Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) attention and snap her out of The Hex.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

The MCU Will Reportedly Introduce A Young Tony Stark

A new report is pointing to Marvel working on recasting Iron Man. But, wait, it’s not as sacrilegious as it sounds. According to what Giant Freakin Robot is sharing, the studio is currently looking into featuring a young Tony Stark in an unknown upcoming project. We don’t know exactly what age range this young Stark will be, but it’s apparently young enough that it requires a different actor to play the part than the 56-year-old Robert Downey Jr.
Moviesepicstream.com

Eternals: Who is Sersi and Why is She the Lead Character in the Film?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The Eternals, indeed, have a star-studded ensemble that any one of them could be the lead character in the film. However, it is Marvel President Kevin Feige himself that confirmed that there is one of them who takes the lead, it belongs to two-time Marvel actress Gemma Chan who plays Sersi. Who is she in the film and why is she the lead character?
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Everything We Know About Marvel's Eternals

In 2018, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stunned fans by announcing the studio was developing a film based on Marvel Comics’ Eternals. The assortment of late 1970s Jack Kirby characters are somewhat obscure, but Feige said the “Ancient Aliens” sci-fi trope buried in the concept made it a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. Now, three or so years later, the movie is nearing release with an eclectic cast, a now Oscar-winning director, and the same sort of question marks that surrounded Guardians of the Galaxy before its 2014 release. So join us as we examine everything we know about Eternals to determine if it will contain the next Groot or, perhaps, something more mysterious.
Entertainmenttheubj.com

Kevin Feige says he has no plans for taking over as head of Lucasfilm

Kevin Feige has no ideas to take over as head of Lucasfilm. Feige has gotten perhaps the most compelling makers in Hollywood. Procuring an Oscar assignment for Black Panther and being granted the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures from the Producers Guild of America in 2019. He has been the President of Production at Marvel Studios since 2007. And in 2019 was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Comics, Marvel Animation, and Marvel Television, giving him definitely more inventive control than numerous makers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Sequel Reportedly In Early Development At Marvel Studios

Any standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that introduces a new superhero or team to the masses is always going to be designed with sequels in mind with the obvious and notable exception of The Incredible Hulk, but that’s more to do with the rights issues between Marvel Studios and Universal rather than a lack of interest on Kevin Feige’s part to see Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner headline his own movie.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Captain Marvel' 2 Director Nia DaCosta Deletes Twitter

Following today's big news that the Captain Marvel 2 title has been dropped in favor of The Marvels, I went to the film's director's Twitter page, Nia DaCosta, but found the account has been deleted. I figured since DaCosta likes to troll the fans that she would have tweeted a...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Kevin Feige Reportedly Has "No Ambition" to Lead Lucasfilm

Thanks to the tremendous success that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has earned with his work on bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life, some fans think that him producing a new Star Wars film is merely the beginning of a larger role for the filmmaker at Lucasfilm, though a new report from Variety claims that sources close to Feige confirm he has "no ambition" to take over Lucasfilm. Given that there has been no indication of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stepping down anytime soon, there's no real reason to think this would be Feige's plan, but the nature of fandom means countless theories emerge of what they think or even want to happen, even if they have no bearing on reality.
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision Creator Credits Kevin Feige for the Marvel Show’s Sitcom Concept

It was Kevin Feige All Along: WandaVision series creator Jac Schaeffer reflects on the Marvel Chief Creative Officer's idea to have ex-Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) click through decades of classic television sitcoms in the first original series from Marvel Studios. Set just weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the nine-episode series sees a grieving Wanda cast a spell over Westview, New Jersey, transforming the town — and its unwitting residents — into the setting and supporting cast of WandaVision, a sitcom where a happily married Wanda and Vision are raising twin sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne) in "TV Land."
Designers & CollectionsIGN

First Look at RockLove's New Doctor Strange Collection

In an exclusive reveal with IGN, RockLove has announced their newest Marvel collection: Doctor Strange. The collaboration with Marvel consists of four pieces, with accurate representation from Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking with IGN, RockLove CEO and Designer, Allison Cimino, shared the historical and modern inspiration for...
Businessepicstream.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Not Interested in Leading Lucasfilm

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of the success achieved by the Marvel film franchise can be attributed to one man and one man alone — that's Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and although it wasn't always rainbows and butterflies for the MCU chief, he's proven over the years that he's the man for the job and let's be honest, he's taken the franchise to unprecedented heights and pretty much changed the landscape of the superhero and comic book genre in both film and television.