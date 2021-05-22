Contest: Throwback Sizzling Jam Pt. 1

Step into a unique and romantic dining experience at Sizzle on Water. Located in the five star Avista Grande, Sizzle on Water allows guests to dine with their tables set within the fountains and pool of the resort. The magical experience surrounded by stars and lights is perfect for celebratory meals while staying in Phuket. We loved the gourmet menu featuring indulgent steaks, mouthwatering seafood, and decadent desserts. We went for the Chef’s set menu during our dinner and highly recommend the Classic Caesar Salad with Crispy Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing and a topping of Shaved Parmesan, the "Tom Yum Lobster Bisque" Sizzle’s House Lobster Bisque infused with Thai Herbs, the "Wild Atlantic Dijon Salmon" Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with Rice Pilaf and Light Dijon Mustard, abd the New Zealand Lamb Chops marinated in Garlic, Rosemary and Thyme and served with Gratin Parmesan. For dessert we opted for the "Mango & Passion Fruit Cheesecake" Creamy Cheesecake, Chunks of Nam Dok Mai Mango, Passion Fruit Gel and the Duo of Mango & Wild Berry Sorbet created with Fresh Mangoes and a blend of Imported Berries. The also have a la carte options if you don't want to go for the Chef's menu, highlights of which include the "Oysters Rockefeller" Cassic New Orleans tradition of oysters baked in herbed spinach puree finished with Parmesan Cheese and essence of Pernod, and the Grilled Phuket Lobster with Fresh Lemon, Drawn Butter and a Thai Chili Lime Mint Sauce. If you’re dining with kids they’ll love the sweet and tender BBQ Basted Pork Ribs. Make sure to check out the varied wine list and enjoy a magical dinner with loved ones.