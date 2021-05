Almost as soon as Evergreen Line’s Ever Given containership got wedged in the Suez Canal in March, observers began speculating about the cause of the crisis. Early reports pointed to a sudden sandstorm, but whatever the reason, the fact remains that steering a heavily laden cargo ship through a narrow chute is no easy feat. To illustrate that point, the folks at CNN have created an online simulator that allows landlubbers to try their own hand at the task.