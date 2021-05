A 29-year-old off-duty Chicago Police Dept. officer died today due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Arlington Heights. According to the Arlington Heights Police Dept., the man was driving a black 2021 Toyota 4Runner SUV at a high rate of speed on northbound Wilke Road from Algonquin Road at approximately 1 a.m. Monday. When he reached the area near Wilke and Kirchoff roads — near the border of Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows — the driver left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police said.