The Rockies have announced the return of 100 MPH sidearm fastballs out of the bullpen:. Right-hander Justin Lawrence was briefly sent to Triple-A Albuquerque after his last big league outing on May 8. He pitched two innings in St. Louis that day and allowed two runs, raising his season ERA to 8.31 through 4 1⁄3 innings. He made his big league debut at Chase Field in late April and has not appeared in a Triple-A game this year, instead getting his minor league work at the alternate site through April. The Rockies have already recalled Lawrence three times this year; his second recall was just two days ago as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader.