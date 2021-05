UNICEF and the Kenyan government are fighting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with a compelling argument: Do it for those you love. Kenya received just over 1 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021. Frontline health workers received the vaccine first, but with eligibility extended to teachers, other essential workers and people over 58, UNICEF has been working with the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation on the ‘Pata Chanjo ya Tumaini’ (Get the Vaccine of Hope) campaign, encouraging people to get vaccinated.