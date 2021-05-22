Diamond Select’s Lord of the Rings Line Adds a Wizard and an Orc. Looks like Diamond Select‘s The Lord of the Rings line of action figures will survive beyond the initial build-a-figure waves. The first three waves of two figures each all came with bonus parts to build a large Sauron. Wave 4, coming in December, makes no mention of similar extras. Its Uruk-Hai figure comes loaded with alternate heads and weapons for army building, while Gandalf the Grey’s description only mentions his staff and sword. That would make him unusually light on accessories for this line, so there may be more we don’t know yet.