Los Angeles County, CA

The Latest: Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

By Associated Press
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K. Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. Variants discovered in Brazil and South Africa also were detected.

Related
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Covid Variant From India Could Become Dominant in the UK ‘in a Matter of Days,' Posing Unknown Dangers

LONDON — The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India could become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. in a matter of days, scientists have warned. The U.K. is detecting a rapid spread of the Covid variant "B.1.617" that first emerged in India last October and is seen as responsible for a wave of infections that has engulfed the south Asian nation in recent months.
WorldWTVR-TV

India's virus variant expected to dominate UK

LONDON — Britain’s health minister says a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. Health officials are conducting door-to-door testing in several areas of the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which the government has warned could disrupt the U.K.’s reopening plans. Surge vaccinations in key regions are to begin shortly.
Worldkdal610.com

Indian variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

LONDON (Reuters) – The B.1.617.2 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called “Kent” variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain’s top medic said on Friday. “This is more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

B.1.617.2 variant likely to dominate UK: Medic

London [UK], May 15 (ANI): The B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is likely to take over and dominate in the United Kingdom, said England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty on Friday. Speaking at a press conference at 10 Downing Street, Whitty said: "The thing which has changed,...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: UK says vaccines effective for Indian variant

LONDON - British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks...
WorldKING-5

UK officials: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID variant first seen in India

LONDON, UK — British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India. Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent...
Public Healthtrtworld.com

Germany declares UK a virus variant region – latest updates

Germany's public health institute has declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain. "We want to play...
Worlddistincttoday.net

Coronavirus: Indian variant now dominant in the UK, Matt Hancock says

The Indian Covid variant now makes up between half and three quarters of all cases in the UK, Matt Hancock said today. The Health Secretary said in a Downing Street press conference that the fast-spreading strain is now dominant in Britain, taking over from the Kent variant that had been the most common one since Christmas.
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus. That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant. Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

GENEVA — (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India variant to be dominant UK strain ‘within days,’ scientists warn

The “highly transmissible” variant that first emerged in India is set to become the dominant strain in the UK within days, experts have warned, after a 75 per cent increase was seen in the infections caused by it in just five days.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strain is already “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn and as many as 2,323 confirmed cases of B.1.617.2 has been found across the UK.Variant B.1.617.2, which was classified as a “variant of concern” in the UK, is leading to runaway outbreaks similar to the Kent B.1.1.7 variant that intensified the...
Public Healthhpr2.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia’s Coronavirus Surge

Hawaii health officials are working to increase the number of residents who are vaccinated. But in some parts of Southeast Asia, the focus is still on reducing the number of coronavirus infections. New COVID-19 infections are spiking in several countries in Southeast Asia. The numbers remain relatively low compared to...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Variants of concern now the majority of COVID-19 cases in state, with UK variant now dominant in Hawaii

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii are now variants of concern, according to a report released today by the state Department of Health’s Laboratories Division. “Variants of concern now make up more than 90% of the genomes sequenced by our lab,” said Laboratories Division Director Edward Desmond in a news release. “We detected our first variants in January and in just four months they have replaced the original COVID-19 lineages as the COVID we find most often.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Indian variant more transmissible and will become dominant strain in UK, Whitty says

The Indian variant will come to “dominate” coronavirus cases in the UK, England’s chief medical officer has warned.He sounded the alarm as Boris Johnson admitted the new strain of the disease could make it more difficult to move to the last stage of easing lockdown in June.In response the prime minister announced plans to slash the amount of time the over-50s and the clinically vulnerable have to wait for their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, from 12 weeks to 8.But he rejected calls from local leaders to vaccinate all young adults in virus hotspots. And there was no...
Los Angeles County, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

LA County officials report more cases of the UK coronavirus variant

Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Saturday, May 22, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.