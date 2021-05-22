newsbreak-logo
State's cases rise by 3,406 after 6 days under 3,000; deaths' increase 22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida'a coronavirus cases rose by a U.S.-high 3,406 after six days in a row under 3,000, including a U.S. high 2,371 the day before, as deaths increased by 22 after 76 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 13th day in a row, at 3.55, the lowest in nearly one year, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 17 consecutive days at 2.95 percent.

