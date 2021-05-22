2021 Coca-Cola 600 returns Memorial Day weekend with full capacity. What you need to know
In just a few days, racing will return to Charlotte Motor Speedway, this time with thousands of fans in the stands. On Memorial Day weekend, the Coca-Cola 600 is set to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with 100% of fans in the stands. This comes as Gov. Roy Cooper announced on May 14 that he would lift, effective immediately, most of the COVID-19 state mandated mask requirements and all of the capacity limits that have been in place since the summer of 2020.www.baynews9.com