2021 Coca-Cola 600 returns Memorial Day weekend with full capacity. What you need to know

Sideways or Straight: Which Type of Event is Right for Me?. So you think you've had enough practice on the Xbox, and you're ready to take your car to the track, but you don't know where to start in making preparations for track day? There's no reason to stress: track days are more accessible than ever, and with thousands who join every season, there's a ton of support systems and knowledge out there to get you going. But before you start checking the tire pressure of the car and changing brake pads, it is essential to know the basics of getting into the sport, and how to properly prepare yourself for a day out on the track. There's more to it than you might think, but done correctly, you're almost guaranteed to have a good time. Unless your car decides to die, of course. From prepping under the hood to event types, and what safety gear to bring along, we're here to guide you on preparing for a track day.