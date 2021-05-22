Create Your Own Garden Oasis

These days, perhaps more than ever, our homes have become our havens. They’re the places we feel the safest when our world is not as secure as it once was. For many, spending so much time at home during the pandemic brought about changes. Some decided to buy new houses that met their COVID-19 requirements. Others made improvements to their homes – creating spaces for offices or classrooms, putting in gyms or just dedicating an area for arts and crafts or putting together jigsaw puzzles.