newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Create Your Own Garden Oasis

By Arlene Johns ajohns@johnstownmag.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, perhaps more than ever, our homes have become our havens. They’re the places we feel the safest when our world is not as secure as it once was. For many, spending so much time at home during the pandemic brought about changes. Some decided to buy new houses that met their COVID-19 requirements. Others made improvements to their homes – creating spaces for offices or classrooms, putting in gyms or just dedicating an area for arts and crafts or putting together jigsaw puzzles.

www.tribdem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Johnstown, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Garden Design#Summer Garden#Container Garden#Pesticides#Garden Furniture#Living Space#Patio Furniture#Water Fountains#Lawn Garden Center#Westmont#Gazebo Garden Party#Pest Control Moving Com#Penn State Extension#Garden Phlox#Outdoor Living#Backyard Projects#Spaces#Lounge Furniture#Yard Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Johnstown, PAoldhousesunder50k.com

Lovely Affordable Home For Sale in Johnstown, PA Under $50K

Lovely Affordable Home For Sale in Johnstown, PA Under $50K. Such a lovely home, I can’t believe it is only $49,900! The home features a wrap-around porch, stained glass, eat-in kitchen, pantry, transoms, and several amazing built-ins!. Neighborhood. The West End is a small, low-crime community on the western outskirts...
Indiana County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

In The Spotlight | Indiana County pair aiming to help customers 'escape' in new kayaking venture

For Desiree and Mason Beppler, any chance to get outside and onto the water provides an opportunity to break away from everyday life. With the Penn Run couple embarking on launching its second kayak rental location – this one at Wilmore Dam just outside of Portage – the hope is that clients follow the simple request made in the venture’s name: Escape.
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Johnstown, PAfox8tv.com

Johnstown BMX

The Johnstown BMX state qualifier race was hosted at Highland Regional Park Today. Hundreds of riders ages 3 to 60 competed by age and proficiency levels. Organizers say these participants traveled to Johnstown from all over Pa. This was one of eight qualifier races in the state from now through August. Organizers say they had an even better turnout than expected.
Cambria County, PAabc23.com

St. Nicholas Church

A church in Cambria County is giving the community a chance to experience their culture through food. Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Johnstown is hosting taste of Serbia all dishes will be served take-out style. This weekend revived their long standing tradition after a 10 year hiatus. Organizers say this event gives people a unique way to experience their culture.
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Coffee House Series returning to arts center

Take in some music in an outdoor setting. The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will kick off the sixth season of its Coffee House Series at 7 p.m. May 28 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. This year, the series will include six musical events that will...
Somerset, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Get your shots: A list of local vaccination sites

Here are upcoming opportunities for adults to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Each listing includes registration information. Hours vary. St. Vincent College, Latrobe, mainlinepharmacy.com. Somerset High School, mainlinepharmacy.com. Mainline Pharmacy, 1207 Second St., Cresson, mainlinepharmacy.com. Mainline Pharmacy, 118 N. Main St., Davidsville, mainlinepharmacy.com. Tuesday. University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, mainlinepharmacy.com. Mainline Pharmacy,...
Johnstown, PAfox8tv.com

Johnstown Farmers Market

The Downtown Johnstown Farmers Market sponsored by 1st Summit Bank, will hold its first market of the 2021 season Tomorrow at 9am at Central Park. The market will take place every Friday from 9am until 2pm through October 29th except for June 25th. The market provides access to locally sourced...
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Downtown Farmers Market starts Friday

The Downtown Farmers Market, sponsored by 1st Summit Bank, will begin Friday and run through Oct. 29 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday. There will be no farmers market on June 25. Live musical entertainment will be offered on select dates.
Cambria County, PAMirror

Cambria 911 center to get technology upgrades

PATTON — New technology upgrades are coming to the Cambria County 911 Center. Through state funding, the center soon will be able to provide next-generation services to better assist residents, officials said during the Cambria County commissioners meeting Thursday morning at the Patton Park. “The technology demands today are much...
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Drama parallels 1918 flu and COVID-19 pandemics

The video production “We Are All In This Together: Pandemic-Johns- town 1918” drew many parallels between the influenza pandemic and today’s COVID-19 situation. The final episode of the four-part film premiered Thursday evening on the In This Together Cambria YouTube channel. The program depicts the progression of the 1918 influenzapandemic...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Opening reception scheduled for art exhibition showcasing student work

An opening reception for the Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. The annual exhibition features artwork from sixth-graders through high school seniors from schools across Cambria County. Winners will receive achievement and merit awards,...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Real Estate Transactions for May 15, 2021

The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:. Zacheary Michael Dabbs from Connie Kinzey, property in Stonycreek Township, $57,000. Drew Leon Rountree from Robert E. Karalfa, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $60,000. Debra McLaughlin from Donna Lee Statnick, property in Southmont Borough, $30,000. George C. Chirdon from Raymond...