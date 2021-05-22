600 Bazleys: A Card Collector’s Bet on OKC’s Darius Bazley

The NBA 2021 Playoffs are set to start on May 16th (play-in tournament) followed by a regular 16 team playoff starting on May 22nd. Who has the most to play for? This is important information to know when you construct your daily fantasy lineups. I just wanted to quickly go over the end-of-year standings. Let’s start with the Western Conference. The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to clinch the playoffs with the Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies close behind. The Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder are all eliminated from contention. The Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs take up the 10th, 11th, and 12th spots and are not far behind. The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have clinched their divisions while the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets have clinched a playoff berth.