Holly Springs man sentenced to probation for impersonating federal agent

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent. Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Allen David Reinemund, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.

