Nottmeier paces Purples to 22-6 road win

Bowling Green junior Turner Nottmeier drove in five runs to spark visiting Bowling Green to a 22-6 baseball win in five innings over Owensboro on Friday. Nottmeier was 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Spencer Newman was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Carson Myers went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Dillon Maners was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs in the win.