newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Nottmeier paces Purples to 22-6 road win

By the Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 3 days ago

Bowling Green junior Turner Nottmeier drove in five runs to spark visiting Bowling Green to a 22-6 baseball win in five innings over Owensboro on Friday. Nottmeier was 2-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Spencer Newman was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Carson Myers went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Dillon Maners was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs in the win.

www.bgdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Russellville, KY
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purples#Rbis#Central Hardin#Softball South Warren 7#Wildcats#Visiting Edmonson County#Rbis#Breckinridge County#Monroe County#Metcalfe County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Owensboro, KYnews-graphic.com

H.S. baseball: GC drops two in Owensboro

Great Crossing baseball has reached the point in its inaugural season when strength of schedule is more crucial to its development than filling the bank with fool’s gold. Losses to host Apollo, 9-3, and top-five McCracken County, 8-3, at a Saturday triangle in Owensboro were part of that plan as the Warhawks ramp up for the type of opponents they’re likely to encounter in the 11th Region playoffs.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Purples roll on senior day

The Bowling Green baseball team turned senior day into a victory lap, blanking Franklin-Simpson 10-0 in five innings Saturday at Harold Stahl Field. On a day Bowling Green honored its senior class with a pregame ceremony, all nine seniors played a part in the victory as the Purples improved to 24-4 on the season.
Warren County, KYBowling Green Daily News

Dragoo, Young pitch Raiders past ACS

Warren East pitchers Brady Dragoo and Drake Young combined for a two-hit shutout to lead the visiting Raiders to a 7-0 baseball win over Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday. Dragoo worked the first four innings and picked up the win after allowing one hit while striking out six batters. Young finished up the final three innings for the save, allowing one hit while fanning one.
Daviess County, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Softball recaps (May 15)

Daviess County hit the softball field twice Saturday for the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament where they took down Warren East 6-4 in the first game of the day then beat Eastern 12-2. Against Warren East, the Lady Panthers fell behind 4-0 before they battled back and had the game...
Richmond, KYEKU Sports

Colonels Look To Top WKU In Bowling Green

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky will travel to Western Kentucky on Tuesday to play its final road game of the season. First pitch from Nick Denes Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. INSIDE THE SERIES. - WKU leads the series 49-37-3. - The most recent meeting between the...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Baseball recaps (May 15)

Apollo hit the field twice Saturday at AHS as the Eagles took down Great Crossing 9-3 in their first game but fell 5-3 to McCracken County in their final game of the day. Against GC, the Eagles scored in five of the six innings they came to the plate and cruised to the win despite being outhit 9-8.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Shot clock talks sure to ramp up soon

If you haven’t heard the arguments for or against shot clocks in Kentucky high school basketball recently, expect that to change in the near future. On Thursday, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved a measure that allows individual state athletic associations to adopt a 35-second shot clock for the 2022-23 season. Simply put: The KHSAA can add a shot clock if it wants, but it doesn’t have to.
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

Mustangs recover from Friday frustration with Saturday sweep

OWENSBORO — McCracken County baseball bounced back from its 4-3 Friday night loss to Owensboro Catholic with a pair of Saturday victories. Jack Bennett brought three runs home with a two-RBI single in the second innings and an RBI double in the fifth inning of a 9-2 win over Great Crossing. Josh Tucker fanned a dozen Warhawks through all seven innings for the win.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

BG's Reber claims Bluegrass Tour Jr. Series win

Bowling Green's Charlie Reber fired a 1-over par 73 to win the boys' 15-18 division by five strokes Saturday in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event held at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville. Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship and Bowling Green's Mason Williams tied for second at 6-over 78. Bowling...
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DC softball wins two in Team Lauren tourney

Daviess County won both its softball games in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament on Saturday at DC’s softball field. The No. 5 Lady Panthers topped No. 12 Warren East, 6-4, in their first game. In the second game, Daviess County stopped Eastern, 12-2. Millie Roberts had a walk-off two-run...
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Hot Rods pitching leads to fourth shut out of season

Ky. – The Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-3) took down the Asheville Tourists (4-7) in a 7-0 shutout on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods won the series 5-1 and have an off day Momday before traveling to Rome, Ga. for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.
wnky.com

Emerging Leader – Seaton Sheldon

Seaton Sheldon is the owner of RockBox Boxing in Bowling Green. He’s had a passion for sports his entire life, and now channels that passion into helping others. Sheldon is this week’s Emerging Leader.
Kentucky Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Georgia PG Sahvir Wheeler transferring to Kentucky

Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC and transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Monday. Wheeler announced on April 20 that he was entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA draft waters. The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged a team-high 14.0 points and an SEC-leading...
Barren County, KYBowling Green Daily News

Pitcock leads visiting Spartans past Trojanettes

South Warren junior Caroline Pitcock homered and drove in three runs as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate as the visiting Spartans topped Barren County 9-2 in softball action on Thursday. Avery Skaggs was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Selynna Metcalfe was 3-for-5 with three runs scored in...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Hot Rods win in extra innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods would need extra innings to pull out Saturday’s home win. But they were able to get the victory 7-3 over the Asheville Tourist.
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Hot Rods blank Asheville in series finale

The Bowling Green Hot Rods’ hot start continued with a 7-0 win Sunday over Asheville (N.C.) at Bowling Green Ballpark. Jonathan Aranda and Grant Witherspoon homered, and three pitchers combined to hold the Tourists to three hits as Bowling Green improved to 9-3 overall. The Hot Rods outscored Asheville 33-17 in the six-game series.