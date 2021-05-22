newsbreak-logo
Not My Job: Jenny Finney Boylan Gets Quizzed On Hot Dogs

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Finney Boylan has published 14 books and is a columnist for the New York Times and a professor at Barnard College — not to mention the first out trans woman to be on The New York Times' bestseller list. But none of that matters next to the fact that...

CelebritiesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Hacks’: Jean Smart slays as a comedian with echoes of Joan Rivers

Just as one can’t help but think of early-career Joan Rivers while watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” it’s impossible not to think of late-career Joan Rivers while watching the fantastically funny, sharp, knowing and insightful new comedy series “Hacks” on HBO, with the great Jean Smart once again delivering Emmy-quality work. Smart absolutely owns the role of the 70-something Deborah Vance, a brassy, trailblazing, old-school stand-up comic who has a longstanding residency at a Las Vegas hotel/casino, wears expensive but loud outfits, hawks bargain jewelry on a TV shopping network, is forever dealing with a grown daughter who can’t escape her shadow and you get the idea, right? Joan. Rivers.