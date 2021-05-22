'Resident Evil Village' review: A survival horror theme park packed with thrills

Once the credits of Resident Evil Village the following is clear to us: that the genesis of Umbrella has its origin in Europe and that the future of the saga is more alive than ever. Now, to put together this whole puzzle of a cheap horror story, but cool and convoluted, which is what in the end the plot of this saga has been, You have to be a little up to date with what happened in previous installments, and not only with respect to Residet Evil VII. But of course, in such a prolific franchise, it is easy to get lost among dozens of viruses, companies, deaths and resurrections. So Today we are going to explain everything that emerges from the end of Resident Evil Village and to try to put some order in this story that seemed to begin, back in 1996 at the Spencer Mansion, but which, in reality, started with the Spanish flu in Romania.