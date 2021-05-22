newsbreak-logo
'Resident Evil Village' review: A survival horror theme park packed with thrills

By Joseph Szadkowski
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premiere survival horror game for the past quarter of a century returns with a sequel to its 2017 blockbuster in Resident Evil Village (Capcom, rated M for Mature, reviewed on PlayStation 4, $59.99). The horrors encountered by Ethan Winters in rescuing wife Mia in the Louisiana swamps are three...

The story of Resident Evil 8 Village and its impact on the lore of the saga

Once the credits of Resident Evil Village the following is clear to us: that the genesis of Umbrella has its origin in Europe and that the future of the saga is more alive than ever. Now, to put together this whole puzzle of a cheap horror story, but cool and convoluted, which is what in the end the plot of this saga has been, You have to be a little up to date with what happened in previous installments, and not only with respect to Residet Evil VII. But of course, in such a prolific franchise, it is easy to get lost among dozens of viruses, companies, deaths and resurrections. So Today we are going to explain everything that emerges from the end of Resident Evil Village and to try to put some order in this story that seemed to begin, back in 1996 at the Spencer Mansion, but which, in reality, started with the Spanish flu in Romania.
Resident Evil: Village Launch Sales Have Surpassed Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil: Village was released worldwide less than a week ago but has already registered a monumental sales record. In an official announcement made earlier today, developer and publisher Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil: Village has shipped over 3 million copies across all supported platforms since release. Resident Evil: Village...
Is Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Village?

He’s the Resident Evil franchise’s most enduring villain (despite being dead), so is there a Resident Evil Village Albert Wesker cameo? There are a couple of mysterious characters in RE8 that could certainly be Wesker, including a man who wears sunglasses the entire time who isn’t named. So is Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Village? Let’s take a look.
PewDiePie Gives His Review on Resident Evil Village and Lady Dimitrescu

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently completed Resident Evil Village after a six-part stream spanning nearly 12 hours. And like most that have played the new Resident Evil game, he likes it and its poster vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. In fact, while speaking about the game, PewDiePie revealed it has revived his interest in the series, despite the fact the game wasn't very scary.
Is Resident Evil Village Coming to Switch?

Resident Evil Village has been out nearly a week now, and talk of a version of Village to come out for the Nintendo Switch has been making the rounds. Currently, Capcom has released Resident Evil Village on nearly every major platform, including even Google Stadia. PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are all platforms on which you can experience Resident Evil Village.
Resident Evil Village PC port reviewed by Digital Foundry

PC gamers interested in learning more about what you can expect from the highly anticipated launch of the Resident Evil Village PC port, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have put together a 24 minute review of the new game and how the PlayStation and Xbox game has been ported to the PC.
Meet the complicated monsters of Resident Evil's 'Village'

There's something truly terrifying about a charming killer. For the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil, the harrowing characters of the franchise's eighth installment, "Resident Evil Village," were inspired by tropes straight out of classic films. With nods to "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and "Rosemary's Baby," the newly released game features perhaps the eeriest, most cringe-inducing cast the series has ever known. And after 2017's "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," that's saying a lot.
Resident Evil Village Boss Fight Guide

Note: This guide is full of spoilers for Resident Evil Village. Read on at your own risk!. Like any Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Village is filled with monstrous bosses, most of whom used to be people. What's different about this game as opposed to many of the others is that the bosses here often require different approaches to deal with them. While you'll usually have to unload with whatever guns you have, you also have various things to keep in mind, like the environment, weak points, and puzzle elements that you might not expect when you first show up.
Ada Wong was supposed to be in the Resident Evil Village game

Familiar face femme-fatale Ada Wong apparently could have made it to Resident Evil Village. Players found Ada Wong concept art in Resident Evil Village Trauma Pack DLC files. Those who purchased the Trauma Pack DLC for Resident Evil Village may have already seen this. One of the goodies you get in the DLC is the Tragedy of Ethan Winters concept art book. The concept art book contains a lot of interesting stuff. However, what caught many people’s attention is the Ada Wong concept art. Those who have played the game already know that Ada Wong does not appear throughout Village. But apparently, she could have appeared in the game. Donning a Plague Doctor costume and a crossbow, Ada could have been another character that Ethan Winters could have met.
Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Resident Evil Village?

Resident Evil Village has been out for just over a week now, and as always, we want to hear your opinion. Capcom continues its first-person streak with its latest horror release, once again sticking players in the bloodied shoes of faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. This time around, Ethan's got to contend with all kinds of creatures — from werewolves to witches and almost everything in between.
Review: Activating Your Fight Or Flight In RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE

For a franchise that has been making scary games for years, I’m impressed with how well Resident Evil Village feels fresh, unique, and finds new ways to scare, create dread, and surprise players. While this game doesn’t have the same amount of visceral and mortifying terror as Resident Evil 7 had, the survival combat and lush roster of characters and story make for quite the gripping experience.