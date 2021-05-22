newsbreak-logo
NBA

Bucks Lead Heat at Halftime

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Miami Heat 53-50 at the end of the first half in Game 1 of their seven-game series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way for the Bucks with 13 points, and Duncan Robinson is the highest scorer on the Heat with 12 points.

The two teams have had an exciting first half, and the series should be a treat for NBA fans, as they are in a rematch of last year's second-round series when the Heat upset the Bucks.

The Bucks were 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
