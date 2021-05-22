Bucks Lead Heat at Halftime

The Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Miami Heat 53-50 at the end of the first half in Game 1 of their seven-game series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way for the Bucks with 13 points, and Duncan Robinson is the highest scorer on the Heat with 12 points.

The two teams have had an exciting first half, and the series should be a treat for NBA fans, as they are in a rematch of last year's second-round series when the Heat upset the Bucks.

The Bucks were 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

