NBA

Jimmy Butler Makes Giannis Antetokounmpo Stumble in Bucks Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are in the middle of the first game of their seven-game series, which is also a rematch of last year's second-round matchup in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

During the first quarter, the two team's leading stars had an entertaining sequence. As Giannis Antetokounmpo backed down Jimmy Butler in the post, Butler did the infamous pull the chair out move and caught Antetokounmpo off guard.

The highlight can be seen in a post embedded below from ESPN.

The Bucks were 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
Indianapolis, IN
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

