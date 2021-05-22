Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down a Massive Dunk Against Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are currently in the middle of Game 1 of their seven-game series on Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
During the second quarter of the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a monster dunk at the rim.
The video of the electrifying dunk can be seen in a post embedded below from the Bucks' official Twitter account.
An even better up close version of the highlight can be seen in another post below from the Bucks' official Twitter account.
The Bucks were 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
