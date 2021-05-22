newsbreak-logo
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down a Massive Dunk Against Heat

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are currently in the middle of Game 1 of their seven-game series on Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During the second quarter of the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a monster dunk at the rim.

The video of the electrifying dunk can be seen in a post embedded below from the Bucks' official Twitter account.

An even better up close version of the highlight can be seen in another post below from the Bucks' official Twitter account.

The Bucks were 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus...
Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA...
Giannis toning down flex celebrations to save energy

The sight of Giannis Antetokounmpo flexing his muscles has become all too familiar for the Milwaukee Bucks' opponents but the two-time NBA MVP has toned down his celebrations. Antetokounmpo produced yet another outstanding performance for the Bucks on Thursday in a 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Greek forward...
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo likes team’s underdog mentality

Despite dominating the regular season competition in each of the past two years, the Milwaukee Bucks have fizzled out in consecutive trips to the playoffs. After last year’s debacle, the Bucks underwent a massive roster retooling, which led the team to a slow start to the 2020-21 NBA season. This revamped Milwaukee team has flown under the radar for most of the season as they currently sit at third place in the Eastern Conference with a 43-24 overall record with five games left to play.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets major playoff inspiration

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will soon be a father of two!. Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram after she posted a heartwarming Mother’s Day message. In the post she titled “My Purpose,” the partner of the Bucks star shared the joy she has been experiencing after becoming a mom. In the latter part of the post, she then mentioned that baby no. 2 is on the way!
Bucks Progress Report: May 14

It hasn’t been a dumpster fire, but let’s be honest: the Bucks haven’t been defending so well the past couple of weeks. Before their debacle two weeks ago today in Houston, the Bucks’ defensive rating was 110.4, good for 7th in the league. That’s jumped nearly a point since (111.3) thanks to some really high opponent outputs, and while that may sound trivial, they’re now ranked 11th. Sometimes, it’s visible that the effort is lacking, but other times opposing shooters are knocking down well-contested jumpers left and right. Though they’ve won 4 of 5, in 4 of those last 5 their foes have scored at least 133 points. I don't have the answers—and I’m pessimistic that the coaching staff does either—but this is a problem. I’m inclined to say it’s a slump because they were solid-to-good most of the season and that they’ll lock in a bit more when the games really count. However, I also see these recent problems and think they’ll rear their ugly heads again once the playoffs start.
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh was among the players included in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Bosh was a member of the Heat's team that made four straight NBA Finals from 2010 to 2014, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads charge as Bucks stop Magic

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 114-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second...
Giannis Antetokounmpo should win league MVP for the third straight time

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo should win MVP for the third consecutive time. Webster’s Dictionary defines the word valuable as “having desirable or esteemed characteristics or qualities.” By definition alone, there is no player in the NBA who is more valuable to his team than “The Greek Freak.” His combination of scoring, rebounding, playmaking and defensive prowess makes him a force to be reckoned with.
Giannis scores 40 in Bucks win at Indiana

Milwaukee moved back to within a game of Brooklyn for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Thursday night with a 142-133 win over Indiana. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Bucks to their seventh win in their last eight games. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and a season-high 14 assists. Khris Middleton dropped 22 points, while Brook Lopez scored 21 points and nabbed eight rebounds.
3 ways Giannis Antetokounmpo emulates 2020 Hall of Fame class standouts

MILWAUKEE, WI - FEBRUARY 22: (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images) After the induction ceremony was delayed last September due to the coronavirus pandemic, much like everything else in the world, the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline one of the most decorated classes to go into the hall.
GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Pistons on final day of regular season

The Miami Heat (39-32) hit the road after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to face the Detroit Pistons (20-51) in the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. There is still plenty to play for, with a slim chance of escaping a first round matchup with the Bucks — though they will need other teams to cooperate for that to happen. Looking at Detroit’s lengthy injury report, which features former Heat players Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington, lets you know just how low the stakes are for the lottery-bound Pistons today.
Pistons vs. Heat preview: Will Miami have anything to play for?

The Detroit Pistons limp to the finish line of the 2020-21 season tonight against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will surely be outmatched talent wise, but the big question is whether the Heat will have anything at all to play for. Sub-question: does that even matter? The answer to the first question will be made clear based on the outcome of the Knicks vs. Celtics game at 1 p.m. on ESPN. If the Celtics win, the Heat can jump the Knicks in the standings and will certainly have something to play for.
Bucks Beat Heat 122-108, Maintain Bid For East’s No. 2 Seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...
GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.