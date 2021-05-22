Unemployment rates fall in New Mexico, Farmington MSA in April

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Police in the eastern New Mexico city of Clovis say one person was killed and others wounded or injured after a shooting and vehicle crash. Police Capt. Captain Roman Romero says a 911 caller reported that they have been shot late Friday night and arriving police found a Mercedes sedan crashed into a sheared-off power pole. The occupants of the Mercedes were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where a passenger died. Another person with life-threatening injuries was driven to the hospital in another vehicle that was associated with the Mercedes. No details about what prompted the shooting were released.