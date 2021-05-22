Unemployment rates fall in New Mexico, Farmington MSA in April
FARMINGTON — While New Mexico's unemployment rate declined only slightly in April, the news was better for the Farmington area, where joblessness fell more quickly. According to figures released May 21 by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, the state's unemployment rate of 8.2% for April was only a minor improvement over the 8.3% showing for March. But it was better than the 10% rate the state posted in April 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.