U.S. Army Europe is now conducting the annual Swift Response airborne exercise in that part of the world where war games have become nearly a daily occurrence: Eastern Europe from the Baltic to the Black Sea. The 30,000-troop, 27-nation DEFENDER-Europe 21 war games are underway currently, taking in the Baltic Sea, the Balkans and the Black Sea region. Swift Response is part of that meta-exercise. The Trojan Footprint 21 special forces exercise is underway in the Balkans and Black Sea. The 9,000-troop, 22-nation Steadfast Defender exercise will start shortly in the same area. NATO’s Noble Jump II 21 will begin in Romania on May 19.