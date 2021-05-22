newsbreak-logo
BBC Used Deceptive Methods to Land Princess Diana Interview, Inquiry Says

audioburst.com
 3 days ago

Their six month investigation into the Princess Diana interview that Princess Diana did with Martin Bashir in 1995. And this is the one did she and Charles had been separated for three years. But this is the one where she says, Well, there were three of us in the marriage. So is big crowded, which is like the poshest response ever to a third party. You know, she was basically you know, the story was her brother alleged that in his what he remembered was that Martin Bashir had shown Princess Diana bank statements. Indicating that there were fees getting paid people to spy on her and he the Earl of Spencer Spencer, her brother demanded. An investigation. Okay? And the judge has come back and this is he is found to be guilty of deceit. Gaining that interview by falsifying documents, and specifically, the lies were Am I five was spying on her. Charles was having an affair with the nanny to G. Leggio Burke. Whatever, Anyway, great, you know, taking tea, leggy burger? What do you know something like that William. Now, William, her son was being used. By Charles to spy on her wow, that there was a tracking device on her car. And that Prince Edward had AIDS. And the queen was a comfort eater or something like that. Because that was the thing. That sort of thing. Yes, yes, And I mean, all these things are so terrible with the part about him.

