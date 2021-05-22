How to Host a Fantastic Brunch After COVID-19

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a lover of many things—cheesy dad jokes, roasting Kevin Hart, lifting heavy things until his veins bulge outward—but one of his greatest loves appears to be food. He’s always looking for the perfect meal to pair with his Teremana Tequila (starting with chips and guacamole is a must), and he even shared his chef’s recipe for coconut banana pancakes with his Instagram followers recently... to say nothing of his Sunday cheat day meals, which are nothing short of legendary. The point is, the man knows good food and where to find it. And for his 49th birthday this month, he received an unforgettable edible gift: a dumbbell made entirely of chocolate.