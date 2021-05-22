newsbreak-logo
How to Host a Fantastic Brunch After COVID-19

Cover picture for the article“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with famed pastry chef Romuald Guiot, who is sharing tips for throwing a fantastic brunch. Along with stressing the importance of keeping it simple, Guiot suggested a hands-only brunch with some bubbly. Watch!

