Dubuque, IA

Hartig Drug stores offering gift cards to those getting vaccinated

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa drug store chain is offering an incentive to people getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies. Hartig Drug stores are offering $10 gift cards to those who come in and get their shots. People can book an appointment or...

