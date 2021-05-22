newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Afternoon T'storms Possible This Weekend as Temps Keep Soaring

By Denise Isaac
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA summery weekend for much of New England is here with more temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s, except for the immediate South Coast, where an ocean breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s to around 70. It's the perfect weather for the heading to the beach or having a cook-out.

www.nbcboston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Coast#Memorial Day Weekend#New England#Storms#Cold Front#Thunder#First Alert#Temperatures#Highs#Humidity#Spring#Daytime Heating#Damaging Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAwbrz.com

Warm afternoons ahead with stray showers possible

A much quieter week is ahead. Though rain chances are not zero, any showers should be isolated and passing. Next 24 Hours: The nighttime hours will remain largely quiet with just a few clouds, low temperatures in the upper 60s and east winds of 5-10mph. There is a shot at some patchy fog formation but it should not become dense. Winds should start to slacken enough on Tuesday to slowly alleviate lingering flooding issues along the Amite River and Lake Maurepas. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to some vertical cloud development and perhaps a spotty shower or thunderstorms during the afternoon hours as high temperatures peak in the mid 80s.
Environmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Temps soar to mid-90s this week, but relief is in sight

The heat is forecast to continue in the Wilson Times area through Friday, but relief is scheduled to arrive with a backdoor cold front by early Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures move from around 90 on Tuesday to the low- to mid-90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s high, if all stays...
Environmentwbrz.com

A shower or two possible this afternoon, most areas will stay dry

A few stray showers will be around this afternoon. Today & Tonight: The winds have shifted, and the coastal flood warnings and advisories have been expired. As we continue to recover from flooding, there is still a lot of moisture in our atmosphere. As the sun heats us into the 80s this afternoon, a few showers will bubble up. If you happen to catch a shower it will be very brief and rainfall totals will be less than an inch. Most areas will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.
EnvironmentAPG of Wisconsin

Sever storms possible for Monday, May 24

A system will bring chances for showers and storms, some severe, to much of the Northland on Monday, May 24. "A few of the storms may be strong to severe across northwest Wisconsin and in northeastern Minnesota in areas along and south of Minnesota 210 from Brainerd to the Twin Ports and southern St. Louis County," the National Weather Service said. "Large hail to the size of quarters, locally heavy rainfall, and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph are the primary threats. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 80 away from Lake Superior will 50s near the lake.
EnvironmentWLUC

Rain showers, t-storms tonight and into Tuesday with severe potential

The warm sector of a Northern Plains-based frontal system enters the Western U.P. in the evening, producing scattered rain and few thunderstorms in a west-to-east spread overnight. Isolated thunderstorms can become severe, producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds over 57 mph and hail 1″ or greater. The frontal system takes on NNE track over Northwestern Ontario, maintaining the rain and thunderstorm chances (including severe potential) over the U.P. into Tuesday. The front is expected to exit east by Tuesday evening.
Environmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Temps soar to mid-90s this week, but relief is in sight

The heat is forecast to continue in the Wilson Times area through Friday, but relief is scheduled to... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Environmentfox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

Rain will again be likely on Tuesday as more moisture moves across the region from the Gulf. Daytime heating will help fire off more scattered heavy downpours. It will dry a little by the middle of the week and rain chances will drop down to 20% and we can expect more sunshine by the holiday weekend. Stay alert and safe out there.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

RAINY DAYS CONTINUE

San Marcos has seen rainfall throughout the last week. Showers fell across the city Monday. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitoring stations in San Marcos, nearly 0.70 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period between Sunday afternoon and Monday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
EnvironmentNECN

Monday Was a Break From the Hot Weather, But It Won't Last

No one hit 90 degrees in New England on Monday, the first time that's happened since last Wednesday, and for the first time since a week two Sundays ago, we did not hit 80, either. The average high temperatures this time of year are near 70, and that's where we...
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Record breaking temperatures possible

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures in the upper 90’s will close in on old record over the next few afternoons. High temperatures today will reach the middle and upper 90’s during the peak heating hours of the day. Make sure to hydrate before, during, and after any outdoor activities in the heat of the day. With a sunny sky in store you will need to have the sunscreen handy as well! Tonight, under a mostly clear sky temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Storm chances continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we have more shower and storm chances. We have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon is looking pretty dry. However, tonight, we will see a squall line move through the area. This will provide our best rain chances throughout the area. We could anticipate some strong winds and possibly some small hail. However, with these overnight squall lines, we typically just see downpours. The high for today will be 85 with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will see storms and a low of 67. Going into Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with morning showers and thunderstorms. Thursday, we will continue the storm chances. We have a 30% chance of showers and storms on Thursday. However, Thursday looks to be our warmest day with a high of almost 90.
Environmentwmar2news

Strong/Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

A level 1 risk for strong to severe storms exists for most of the state on Wednesday. A warm front will force a hot air mass into our region, which will coincide with the arrival of a surface trough-- which will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms. Instability parameters indicate that a few strong to severe thunderstorms are likely--- with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary risks.
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (5/25) Rain Chances Again Today

Today: Partly cloudy with rain likely. some heavy rain possible. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Rain chance 60%. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Winds: SE 10 mph. Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers possible. High: 84. Winds: se 10 – 15 mph. Rain chance 20%. Extended...
EnvironmentCleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures headed for 90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After a pleasant Monday, get ready for perhaps the warmest, most humid day of the season on Tuesday!. There is an Air Quality Alert for much of Northeast Ohio. More on that here. Temperatures could top 90° in some backyards. Dew points will be in the...
Environmentnbcboston.com

Monday Was a Break From the Hot Weather, But It Won't Last

No one hit 90 degrees in New England on Monday, the first time that's happened since last Wednesday, and for the first time since a week two Sundays ago, we did not hit 80, either. The average high temperatures this time of year are near 70, and that's where we...