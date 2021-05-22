Norma Dumont won’t challenge Amanda Nunes before she’s ‘ready,’ to avoid ‘five rounds of beatdown’ like Felicia Spencer

UFC women’s featherweight Felicia Spencer reacted following her loss to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 27, saying “I didn’t turn the switch on.”. Spencer lost a split decision to Dumont on the UFC Vegas 27 main card, with the judges scoring the bout 30-27, 28-29, and 29-28 in favor of the Brazilian. For Spencer, the loss to Dumont gives her the first two-fight losing skid of her career after getting smashed by Amanda Nunes in her previous outing at UFC 250. Overall, Spencer is 2-3 in the UFC now, and with the future of the promotion’s 145lbs division very much in the air, it will be interesting to see what’s next for “The FeeNom” following what was a very tough loss.