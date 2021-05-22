Norma Dumont won’t challenge Amanda Nunes before she’s ‘ready,’ to avoid ‘five rounds of beatdown’ like Felicia Spencer
Felicia Spencer’s championship experience explains why Norma Dumont is not interested in fighting for a UFC belt at the moment. Spencer was 7-0 in the sport when she challenged former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in 2019, losing a one-sided decision in Edmonton. “Feenom” earned a crack at the featherweight title a year later after submitting Zarah Fairn, but didn’t stand a chance against two-division queen Amanda Nunes.www.mmafighting.com