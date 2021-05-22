newsbreak-logo
Norma Dumont won’t challenge Amanda Nunes before she’s ‘ready,’ to avoid ‘five rounds of beatdown’ like Felicia Spencer

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelicia Spencer’s championship experience explains why Norma Dumont is not interested in fighting for a UFC belt at the moment. Spencer was 7-0 in the sport when she challenged former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in 2019, losing a one-sided decision in Edmonton. “Feenom” earned a crack at the featherweight title a year later after submitting Zarah Fairn, but didn’t stand a chance against two-division queen Amanda Nunes.

