Why work with one at a time when you can work with both?. Docker has provided data scientists (and, really, everyone in software) with the ability to share code in a reproducible fashion. I remember when I was first exposed to it NaN years ago. I had been someone who used old-school virtual desktops that were clunky and took up a lot of memory just by virtue of their architecture. The day I first learned about Docker I was so excited that I was awake most of the night thinking about it! Like a kid at Christmas, I collected a whole bunch of different containers both because I could and because it made me giddy thinking about all of these great new environments I could develop (play) in.