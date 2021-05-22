Wizards-Sixers Podcast: Predictions, Keys for Washington upset, Long-term Philly questions

The Wizards and Sixers meet in the first round, having similar, yet different paths leading them to this spot. Philadelphia underwent a long Process in their attempts to morph into a title contender but now they are clearly here. Washington rebuilt on the fly relatively quickly to get back to the postseason in the post- John Wall era.

NBA journalist Jackson Frank and I spoke about Scott Brooks’ rotation, what the Wizards can do to slow down Joel Embiid , and how Doc Rivers will eventually set Philadelphia’s rotation throughout the playoffs among other topics on the Locker Room app.

Listen to the entire Sixers-Wizards preview here .

Despite what Wizards twitter might lead you to believe, Scott Brooks has done a nice job with his rotations give the limitations on the roster. Washington’s forward rotation was a mess earlier this season with Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans nursing injuries, then Russell Westbrook got hurt and as the team was getting healthy post-trade deadline, rookie Deni Avdija was sidelined with a season-ending injury.

Washington will need to overcome depth issues at the small forward spot as well as a lack of proven options in the frontcourt if they are going to pull off the upset.

The Wizards-Sixers begins in Philadelphia at 1:00 pm on Sunday.

