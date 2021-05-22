EL PASO, Texas -- A woman in her 60s was El Paso's sole coronavirus death reported by local health officials on Saturday.

Her death brought the pandemic fatality toll in El Paso County to 2,602.

Officials also reported 33 new cases, bringing the number of active infections among El Pasoans to 1,358.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found at EPstrong.org .

The post El Paso virus death toll hits 2,602; active infections at 1,358 appeared first on KVIA .