Results: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 22

The Nebraska State Middle School Track and Field Championship Meet was held May 15 at Gothenburg High School. This event started in 2010 and is an all-class 7th and 8th grade combined track meet that invites the top 24 individuals and top 16 relay teams, regardless of school size, to compete. The event is usually held the Saturday before the High School State Track and Field Meet. Medals are awarded to the top 8 finishers.