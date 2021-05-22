Results: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 22
Check out results from the final day of the Nebraska high school state track and field meet. Team scoring: Hastings 47, Waverly 46, Norris 37, McCook 36, Omaha Skutt 33, Aurora 33, Pierce 32, St. Paul 31, Boys Town 28, Seward 27, Bennington 26, Sidney 21, Boone Central 20, South Sioux City 18, West Point-Beemer 16, Central City 15, Blair 15, Platteview 15, Elkhorn12, Gering 12, Minden 11, Crete 11, Auburn 10, Mitchell 10, Elkhorn North 9, Wayne 9, Fairbury 8, Lexington 7, Grand Island Northwest 7, Scottsbluff 6, Adams Central 6, York 6, Fort Calhoun 6, Columbus Lakeview 6, Wahoo 5, Beatrice 5, Arlington 4, Gothenburg 4, Plattsmouth 3, Ogallala 3, Chadron 2, Ashland-Greenwood 2, Holdrege 2.omaha.com