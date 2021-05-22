newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

‘A Star Without a Star’: An Oakland Man's Mission to Get his Aunt on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Amanda Font Héctor Alejandro Arzate
KQED
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the current reckoning with the Golden Globes and the push for more diverse representation in media, Black actors in Hollywood's Golden Age paved the way in an industry that gave them few options and, often, no credit. In her seven-decade career, Juanita Moore made more than 80 film and television appearances.

www.kqed.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Turner
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Ross Hunter
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Race#Walk Of Fame Star#Film Star#Best Actress#Death Star#Oakland Man#An Academy Award#The Hollywood Chamber#Jefferson High School#The Zanzibar Club#Turner Classic Movies#Harlem Renaissance#Best Supporting Actress#Films#Television#Childhood#Moulin Rouge#London#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Norman Lloyd, Legend of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 106

One of the last living actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age has died. Norman Lloyd carved out a 70-year career in show business, working with filmmakers of the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, and Charlie Chaplin, and later becoming a filmmaker in his own right. He worked steadily in movies and television until the very end of his life, which sadly came on Tuesday. Lloyd was 106 years old. His passing was confirmed by a friend, but no cause of death was given.
Los Angeles, CASacramento Bee

Why the biggest star of the Hollywood Bowl 2021 lineup is the COVID-19 vaccine

LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Bowl is expected to announce Tuesday its 2021 season lineup after an unprecedented 18-month closure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights include Christina Aguilera, Cynthia Erivo, Kamasi Washington, Yo-Yo Ma, H.E.R., Viola Davis and the Bowl's first Marvel movie to be staged with live music to picture, "Black Panther."
MoviesComplex

‘It Was Us’: ‘North Hollywood’ Stars Ryder McLaughlin, Nico Haraga, and Aramis Hudson Celebrate the Film’s Release

Today feels like a celebration. Out now on VOD is North Hollywood, Mikey Alfred’s long-awaited feature-length directorial debut. The story behind how this film got here is intriguing, and it was dope being able to check the film out during its limited run last month, but now that we’re here, we are just excited that the rest of the world is able to see it!
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Indiana Jones hat and Star Wars droid for sale in Hollywood

Fans who can't wait to see the next "Indiana Jones" film can bid to own his iconic fedora next month -- if they have perhaps a cool quarter-of-a-million dollars to spare. "They didn't just walk in and buy a hat off the shelf... they combined attributes from a few different hats to make what became the Indiana Jones Fedora, which is probably now today, one of the most recognizable hats in all movies," he said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

This Hollywood Star Once Worked At El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is known for its citrus marinaded chicken served up Mexican style that is oh-so good for your taste buds. Per Thrillist, this fast food chain is based in Texas, but its humble beginnings started in Mexico before it found its way to California, where it was an instant success. Who can resist a restaurant whose names translates to "The Crazy Chicken"? During that initial year, El Pollo Loco raked in a whopping $2 million dollars in profit. That's a lot money and a lot of yummy chicken, for sure. And speaking of that juicy, succulent chicken, the cooking method is done in stages and has an exact cooking time of 63 minutes.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Everything to Know About Garrett Randall Actor Will Patton

The actor behind Yellowstone‘s Garret Randall has a long, storied history playing villains opposite Kevin Costner’s hero. Ah, Garrett Randall. What a rapscallion (see: murderer). As the true biological father to John Dutton’s adopted son, Jamie, Randall’s presence in Yellowstone comes as a shock to audiences in multiple ways. And once you familiarize yourself with the actor behind the role, you’ll find he’s been brilliant at making viewers uncomfortable for a long, long time.
CelebritiesVulture

Sandra Bernhard reflects on her decades-long friendship with the late comic.

On May 19, Paul Mooney died from a heart attack at the age of 79. Mooney was one of the most influential figures in the history of modern comedy. A behind-the-scenes giant, he had his hands in so much that would define the art form: He collaborated with Richard Pryor during the stand-up’s creative peak, maybe most famously writing the “Word Association” Saturday Night Live sketch. He was the godfather of the so-called “Black Pack,” working closely with Eddie Murphy, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Arsenio Hall, and Robert Townsend. He worked as a head writer on In Living Color, creating Homey D. Clown. Fifty years into his career, he became a Chappelle’s Show breakout star. He was a stand-up that influenced generations — and a mentor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Norman Lloyd, Veteran Hollywood Actor, Dead at 106

Norman Lloyd, who starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s Saboteur and portrayed Dr. Daniel Auschlander on NBC’s St. Elsewhere, died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles, as Variety reports. Lloyd’s friend, producer Dean Hargrove, confirmed his death to Variety. He was 106. The Hollywood veteran’s eight-decade career spanned theater, radio,...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

John Wayne Almost Lost His House Trying to Make This Classic Western

John Wayne never forgot The Alamo. Mostly because it nearly cost him his house, yacht, and cars to finance the film about the famous 13-day siege. That’s because he believed in the project so much that he put nearly everything he owned on the line to get it financed. He even produced, directed, and starred in the film to drum up interest.
CelebritiesCNN

Woman learned birth mother was star on 'That's My Mama'

(CNN) — Lisa Wright always knew she was adopted, but had no idea her biological mother was a star on one of her favorite television shows. Now Wright is sharing the story of having been reunited with actress Lynne Moody after 50 years in what reads like the perfect Hollywood ending, according to NBC's "Today."
California Statecrescentavalleyweekly.com

Hollywood Stars Challenge Portantino to Save California’s Community Theatres

More than a dozen award-winning film and television stars, including Danny Glover, Edward James Olmos, Josefina Lopez, Ben Guillory, Michelle Krusiec, Kate Linder and Joe Spano, joined with representatives of more than 40 small community theatres and six theatre leagues from across California at a press conference Wednesday morning to demand that the legislature do its part to save small performing arts venues and promote equitable opportunities for performers from marginalized backgrounds and identities. Specifically, they want State Senator Anthony Portantino, to release SB 805, the Save the Performing Arts Act of 2021, from the Senate Appropriations committee suspense file. The bill, authored by Senator Susan Rubio would create state infrastructure and funding streams to support local performing arts organizations, venues and performers that tell the diverse stories of the people of California.
Musicchristianity.com

5 Christian Celebrities Who Live Out Their Faith in Hollywood

Christianity is not an easy road to travel on. Jesus told his disciples that “if the world hates you” it is because “it hated me first” (John 15:28). The gospel does not promise prosperity or measure success the same as the world. Jesus said that “narrow is the road that leads to life, and only a few find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Jason Statham Movies: What's Ahead For The Wrath Of Man Star

This Mother's Day weekend, Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie gave moviegoers an extra dose of testosterone. More specifically, the A-list action star and the notorious British filmmaker brought Wrath of Man, their latest collaboration, into theaters nationwide. The chummy filmmaking team behind Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver have left fans eager for their next project; this reunion has been decades in the making! Thankfully, audiences won't need to wait quite so long for their next project, which is one of several upcoming films with Statham attached — including The Meg 2 and a possible Hobbs & Shaw 2. If you love the action star, here's what's in store. Sadly, Crank 3 isn't listed here, but maybe — just maybe — that day will eventually come!