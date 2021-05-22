‘A Star Without a Star’: An Oakland Man's Mission to Get his Aunt on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

El Pollo Loco is known for its citrus marinaded chicken served up Mexican style that is oh-so good for your taste buds. Per Thrillist, this fast food chain is based in Texas, but its humble beginnings started in Mexico before it found its way to California, where it was an instant success. Who can resist a restaurant whose names translates to "The Crazy Chicken"? During that initial year, El Pollo Loco raked in a whopping $2 million dollars in profit. That's a lot money and a lot of yummy chicken, for sure. And speaking of that juicy, succulent chicken, the cooking method is done in stages and has an exact cooking time of 63 minutes.