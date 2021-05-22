‘A Star Without a Star’: An Oakland Man's Mission to Get his Aunt on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

More than a dozen award-winning film and television stars, including Danny Glover, Edward James Olmos, Josefina Lopez, Ben Guillory, Michelle Krusiec, Kate Linder and Joe Spano, joined with representatives of more than 40 small community theatres and six theatre leagues from across California at a press conference Wednesday morning to demand that the legislature do its part to save small performing arts venues and promote equitable opportunities for performers from marginalized backgrounds and identities. Specifically, they want State Senator Anthony Portantino, to release SB 805, the Save the Performing Arts Act of 2021, from the Senate Appropriations committee suspense file. The bill, authored by Senator Susan Rubio would create state infrastructure and funding streams to support local performing arts organizations, venues and performers that tell the diverse stories of the people of California.