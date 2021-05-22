How to improve your golf game when you don’t have much time to practice

The saying goes that the worst day of golf beats the best day of work. This is a presumably popular sentiment, as golf continues to capture the hearts, minds, and free time of people of all ages, with all skill levels, from hundreds of countries around the world. For many, there is no better way to enjoy a sunny morning than on the manicured greens club in hand, traversing the 18 holes of a golf course. We thought we thought we’d take some time to discuss why golf really is good for you, and how to make sure your body allows you to have the best golf game you can.