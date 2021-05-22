Dana White Says “Fun” Chandler vs. Gaethje Fight Makes Sense Next
Michael Chandler may have a path to a title shot in 2021 after all, as Dana White seems to be leaning towards pairing him against #2-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje. After Michael Chandler fell short of claiming the UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, the former Bellator champion vowed to get his hands on UFC gold in 2021. In a recent interview, Chandler even revealed that the UFC had assured him that his next fight would be against a top-5 opponent.www.mmanews.com