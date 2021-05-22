Dana White Says “Fun” Chandler vs. Gaethje Fight Makes Sense Next

Even if Jon Jones doesn’t get an immediate heavyweight title shot, there are some interesting possibilities in the big man’s division for the former 205-pound king. UFC president Dana White has been making the media rounds in advance of Saturday’s UFC 262 card, and one of the hot topics of conversation has been the potential booking between heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Jones. At the moment, it appears that the promotion has moved on from that fight and is targeting a rematch between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis for the next heavyweight title bout.