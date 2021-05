The NC State baseball team fell to rival UNC-Chapel Hill 9-6 Friday night in Charlotte in the ACC Tournament, but it really didn’t matter for the Pack. The Wolfpack clinched its spot in the semifinals Thursday night with a win over Pittsburgh, making Friday night’s meeting with the Tar Heels for nothing more than pride. Pack head coach Elliott Avent went with his regular starting lineup but saved his go-to pitchers, starting bullpen arm Andrew Tillery and then piecing the rest of the game together with guys who haven’t thrown much this season.