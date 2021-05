Amelia Hamlin got Scott Disick quite a lavish gift for his 38th birthday, and he showed her some major love with some PDA as they hung out as his party. Scott Disick celebrated his 38th birthday two days early with a massive backyard party on May 24. Of course, his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, was in attendance, and they showed some rare social media PDA during the event. Amelia took to her Instagram Story to share some shots from the event, including a video of herself and Scott. In the vid, Scott wraps his arm around Amelia’s neck and plants a kiss on her cheek as she smiles. “Birthday cutie,” she captioned the quick clip.